CONCORD — Thalia-Bridge Productions will offer the New England premiere of "Bo-Nita" by playwright Elizabeth Heffron on May 9-19 at the Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.
Bo-Nita is a 31-year-old with the wisdom and tenacity of someone more than five times her age. She needs all of it, living with her unstable mother, a philosophical 1/8 Cajun semi-ex-stepfather, and a belly-dancing grandma.
Produced by Thalia-Bridge Productions, "Bo-Nita" is a one-woman comedy-drama starring Deirdre Hickok Bridge and directed by Gary Locke. As Bo-Nita spins her life story, filled with an equal mix of heartbreak and hilarity, you’ll meet six more luckless but persistent souls. Bo-Nita’s tale, told in flashback and insightful asides, offers a vivid but funny portrait of America today.
Bo-Nita won the 2013 Edgerton New Play Award and had its world premiere in October 2013 by Seattle Repertory Theatre, Jerry Manning, Artistic Director in a co-premiere with Portland Center Stage. It was workshopped at JAW: A Playwrights Festival in 2012.
Warning: The play includes mature themes and language.
It runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17, or $14 for members, seniors, and students. Tickets may be purchased in advance at hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.