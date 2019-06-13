Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. Cooler. High 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.