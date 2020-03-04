GILFORD — Limelight Magazine recently selected their nominees for the 2020 Limelight Magazine Music Awards. The nominating process included submissions from local professionals and the public. The top nominees in 16 categories are on the ballot, open for public voting through Monday, March 9, at 11:45 p.m.
The list of nominees includes singer and songwriter Katie Dobbins, who grew up in Gilford. Now living in Somerville, Mass., Dobbins was nominated for Album or EP of the Year as a solo artist and Singer-Songwriter of the Year. Her recent album, 'There Is Light,' has lyrics of hope, light, and love.
To vote, visit limelightmagazine.com. For more information, contact katiedobbinsmusic@gmail.com.
