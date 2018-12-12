GILFORD — The fun and classic musical 'Anything Goes Young Performers Edition' will be coming to the stage at Gilford Middle School this January. This will be the first time the musical will be presented by Gilford Middle School.
After hosting auditions in late November, Director Matt Demko, Vocal Coach Ryan Witham and Choreographer Heidi Noyes-Bourgeois selected a cast of over 75 talented students and began rehearsals.
Three high school students are working with the cast. Senior Ryan Witham is coaching the singers, sophomore Chelsea Sasserson will help coach the students on building their characters and line readings as well as helping the director with all the aspects of the show, and sophomore Mae Kenny will be heading up the costume crew.
Longtime dance teacher and director Heidi Noyes-Bourgeois will be the choreographer. She will lead the kids in the classic dances such as “Blow Gabriel Blow”, “Anything Goes,” and “Friendship.”
Heading up the technical side of things will be longtime GMS art teacher Aaron Witham, who has designed and built the set and the projections with the help of middle school students. Also on hand are high school production assistants who have provided help with costumes, props, publicity, and technical work. Denise Sanborn, music teacher at GMS and GHS, will also provide vocal instruction to the cast. High School Technical Director Scott Piddington will also be on hand to lend assistance. A number of parents are also helping to locate props and make costumes.
Anything Goes Young Performers Edition marks the eighth time GMS Theatre will feature two entirely different casts presenting the same show, The “Friendship Cast" and the “De-Lovely Cast” each perform on alternate nights.
Featured in lead and supporting roles are Brenna O’Connor and Lily Tierno as Reno Sweeney, Carter Forest and Jesse Powers as Billy Crocker, Maria Uicker and Camryn Marshall as Hope Harcourt, Harry Jenkins and Nehemiah Manon-Marquis as Moonface Martin, Avery Hennig and Murphy Harris as Evangeline Harcourt, Vincent Marcella and John Blandford as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Matteo Vansteensburg and Ben Smith as Eli Whitney,Addy Wernig and Sydney Eastman as Erma,and Carter LaLiberte and Carter Gello as The Captain.
The ensemble is comprised of 60 GMS students ranging from fifth to eighth grade.
The show will be presented on Jan. 31, Feb. 1-2, at 7 p.m., and Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Gilford High School Auditorium. Tickets are $7, and can be purchased at the door.
