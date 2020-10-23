FRANKLIN — As with all performance venues, the current global pandemic put a halt to live shows at the Franklin Opera House until a safe way to welcome audiences and performers could be found. After a seven-month hiatus, the Opera House reopened in October with limited live seating, plus a simultaneous live-stream online. And the next show to be enjoyed, on Saturday, Nov. 14, is the Don Campbell Band, presenting a special evening celebrating the music of Dan Fogelberg, along with Don's own music. Officially endorsed in April of 2014 by the Fogelberg Association of Peoria, he and bandmates tour the country performing “An Evening of Dan Fogelberg Music." Just after its release, Don’s Double CD, “Kites to Fly – Celebrating the music of Dan Fogelberg," was nominated for a prestigious Independent Music Award.
He has a unique and uncanny ability to sing comfortably in the tenor range of Vince Gill, Chris Isaak or Dan Fogelberg, and go easily into the subbass vocal level range of country greats Josh Turner and Johnny Cash. Don Campbell’s music resides in the home of “American crossover” akin to the Eagles and John Cougar Mellencamp.
Don won a $50,000.00 Grand Prize at Nashville’s Grand Ol’ Opry with his original music, a Grand Prize custom Gibson Les Paul guitar from Jim Beam’s Back Room Band Search, and he’s a six-time winner of the title, “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter” from the Maine Sunday Tele- gram’s Annual Reader’s Poll.
Tickets for the in-person, 7:30 p.m. show, with automatically socially distanced seating, are $18-$20 in advance. If tickets are still available on the day of the show, they'll be $25 at the door. Or you can watch online for $17. The online performance will be accessible for replay up to 48 hours after the show. Visit www.FranklinOperaHouse.org for ticket purchase options.
Franklin Opera House is located inside Franklin City Hall, 316 Central Street, Franklin.
