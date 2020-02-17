The show is set in 1861, just before the start of the Civil War. Amelia, Sheree Owens, a Pennsylvania dairy farmer, thinks she will never find the man of her dreams. Then she meets a newcomer, Ethan, and her love story begins. It continues with triumphs and tragedy as the war threatens to tear their relationship apart.
Amelia disguises herself as a man to gain access to Camp Sumter Military Prison to find Ethan. Along her journey Amelia meets various characters, all played by Wayne Asbury. who won a New Hampshire Theatre Award for Best Actor in a Community Production for his performance during the production’s Concord run.
“I first read about this play around 2011 when it was being produced in Washington, D.C. At the time it was called ‘Amelia, a story of abiding love.’ The phrase 'abiding love' really stuck with me – what does it mean for love to be abiding?” said Bryan. He and Johanna waited to produce the show until they found actors suited to the challenging roles.
Bryan directs, and the production team includes scenic designer Hannah Joy Hopkins, lighting designer Tyler Soucy, sound designer Chuck Fray, costume designer Gay Bean, sound and projections technician Dave Peck, and stage manager Katie Griffiths.
'Amelia' will be performed Feb. 20-23. For tickets, call 603-279-0333, or visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
