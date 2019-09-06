LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library will offer the film 'Fly Away Home' as the September selection for the international film series. The film will be shown Sept. 9 at the Laconia Public Library.
After her mother dies in a car accident, 13-year-old Amy Alden moves from New Zealand to Ontario, Canada to live with her father, a sculptor and inventor. When a construction crew destroys a small wilderness area near the Alden home, Amy finds a nest of goose eggs, and carries the eggs home to incubate.
The film is a true story of how Amy and her father raise the birds and teach them to fly, through courage and dedication.
For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
