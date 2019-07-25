LACONIA — Crescendo’s Gate will be the featured performance for the Belknap Mill’s Arts in the Park Summer Series on Saturday, July 27 at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Laconia Putnam Fund.
Crescendo’s Gate came onto the New Hampshire music scene in 2017. The band has recorded original songs, and an official music video of “The Island.” The band plays cover songs which influence their original music.
Most recently, Crescendo’s Gate was honored with 1st Place Band, Best Crowd Reaction, and Voice Battle competition winners at the Young Performer's showcase.
The band's members are Ella Burroughs, 15, classically-trained lead vocalist; Joey Peavey, 16, lead guitarist and keyboard player; Lindy Snell, 14, drummer; and Jacob Young, 18, bassist and song writer.
The Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Series takes place in Riverside Rotary Park at the gazebo. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome. For more information, visit the Belknap Mill Facebook page or www.belknapmill.org.
