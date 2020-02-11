Simon’s 1985 adaptation of his play about two friends who shouldn’t live together but decide to give it a try centers around Olive Madison, the easy-going, sloppy divorcee and Florence, her high-strung friend who she agrees to take in after her husband asks for a divorce. The pair regularly gather with four other friends to play Trivial Pursuit, while the amorous upstairs neighbors, the Costazuela brothers, keep the hilarity going.
Vicky Sandin of Nashua directs. The rest of the cast includes Heather Jacques of Newbury reprising Florence, Chris Demers of Concord as the other half of the Costazuela brothers, and Ellen Burger and Erin Reinhard of Concord, Nancy Rosen of Dunbarton, and Kendra West-Senor of Warner as Olive and Florence's friends.
Performances are at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults or $18 for juniors and seniors, with a $2 per ticket discount for purchases before February 12th. Special offer: contact Box Office Chair David Murdo to buy an equal number of tickets for this show and for the May 1-3 production of Barefoot In The Park and tickets cost only $15 each. Box office hours are February 12-14, 4:30-7:30 pm, February 15, 6:00-7:30 pm, and February 16, 12:30-2:00 pm.
