LACONIA — This September on LRPA After Dark, celebrate the silent film era Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. during the third annual Silent September Film Festival.
Next up are six, short silent comedies, Sept. 18-19, at 10 p.m. each night. Included in the mini festival are 'The Goat' (1921), 'Never Weaken' (1921), 'The Immigrant' (1917), 'One Week' (1920), 'Alice’s Wonderland' (1923), and 'Bangville Police' (1913). Enjoy Harold Lloyd, Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin and the Keystone Cops all in one night.
The last film screened will be 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1925), on Sept. 25-26.
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband Channel 25, or watch online by visiting live.lrpa.org.
