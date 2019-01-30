MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds will host its second annual Chili and Beer Tasting fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 4-6 p.m., on the grounds of The Carriage House. Guests can sample homemade chili and beer from ten local Lakes Region restaurants and breweries, plus spirits from Tamworth Distilling. A variety of chili will be served, including brisket, pork, andouille sausage, prime rib, beef, turkey, vegetarian, and vegan, with classic chili toppings available.
Though the event is outdoors, The Carriage House will be open to guests to warm up and relax by the large hearth fireplace. “All proceeds from this event support 2019 Castle restoration projects, which consist largely of the restoration of the mansion’s north tower exterior and the sun parlor,” explained Development Coordinator Jill Cromwell. “The exterior of the North Tower is the last exterior section of the Castle that requires restoration.”
Castle in the Clouds is grateful to sponsor Lifetime Benefits Group, and the participating businesses for contributing their time and products to this event, including Annie’s Catering & Cafe, Great Events Catering, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, The Carriage House Restaurant, Yankee Smokehouse, Hobbs Tavern & Brewing Company, Kettlehead Brewing Company, Lone Wolfe Brewing Co., Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company, Tamworth Distilling, and Tuckerman Brewing Company.
Tickets are $25, include a Castle in the Clouds tasting glass, and are available until Feb. 15 to those 21 years and older. For tickets, visit castleintheclouds.org, or call 603-476-5900.
