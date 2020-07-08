MOULTONBOROUGH — The 1914 Lucknow Mansion at Castle in the Clouds will once again invite guests to explore the aspects of the home that make it unique and timeless with Castle Close Up Tours on July 21, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. The hour-long, guided tours will cover architecture, interior decor and technology with Curator and Museum Manager Robin Sherman.
The July 21 tour will be offered in an online format, allowing more guests to explore the Lucknow Mansion, for $25 per household. The Spirit of Innovation and Exploring the Interiors, in August and September respectively, are planned in person with limited tickets available, at $25 for adults, $10 for guests ages 5-17, and age four and under free. This tour series is sponsored by J.C. Signs and Pickering House Inn.
For tickets to Castle Close Up Tours, visit castleintheclouds.org.
