GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church of Gilford will host The Carter Mountain Brass Band for their fall concert, Brass Ensemble Music through the Ages, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. The concert program includes music from Gershwin, the Beatles, movies, the Renaissance, big band, and Beethoven. Joining the band will be The Hallelujah Bells, the church’s handbell choir, and Phil Breton, church organist.
The Carter Mountain Brass Band is modeled after both American and British brass bands of the 19th century. Brass bands became popular in the late 19th century as mass production made instruments widely available and affordable. They could be found in almost any town or in factories that sponsored bands as a recreational outlet for their skilled workers.
The band has 30 members who play brass or percussion instruments from all walks of life. Although skilled, they are not professional musicians. Named for Carter Mountain in New Hampton, the band reflects the rich heritage of brass music from the 16th century through the 19th century and into the present day's modern, popular music.
Suggested donation for this event is $8, and students under 18 are free. Proceeds will benefit the missions and ministries of the church. The church is located at 18 Wesley Way. For more information, call 603-524-3289.
