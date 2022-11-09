Books allow us to explore. They offer time for reflection. Through books we learn about our history and can contemplate and speculate on the future. We never know, do we, what we will find when we crack open the covers of a book. We can get lost in the pages exploring the mystery of a place, sorting the relationships between men and women, youth and elders, through the lens of a writer, a poet, or a storyteller.

For too many years when I walked downtown in Laconia, past empty storefronts, it was always my thought there should be a bookstore. I was filled with joy when I first noticed a sign announcing the opening of the Innisfree Bookshop. Now, there is the Laconia Public Library, Innisfree, and places to have a coffee and read. Even to enjoy a glass of wine and read.

