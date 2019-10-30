MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be offering a basket weaving workshop with juried artist Ray Lagasse on Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
In the workshop, choose one basket design and learn the craft of basket making using reed and hardwood. Lagasse will guide the class through the process of constructing a functional, handmade basket from start to finish. All tools and materials needed will be supplied. This class is open to all skill levels and no prior basket making experience is needed.
For the class, choose a basket design from group 1, either a garden or double pie, medium pack, woolgathering, laundry, herb, or stair basket.
Full descriptions, dimensions, and pictures of baskets are available at by visiting meredith.nhcrafts.org/basketry, and at the gallery.
Tuition is $130. Students should bring a bagged lunch and beverage. Space is limited to six students, and pre-registration is required.
To register, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes and www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
