MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be hosting a basket weaving class with Ray Lagasse on Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In this workshop, weavers will choose one basket design to make, and will learn the craft of basketmaking using reed and hardwood. Lagasse will guide the class through the process of constructing a functional, handmade basket from start to finish. All tools and materials will be supplied. The class is open to all skill levels, no prior experience is needed.
Students are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and beverage.
Tuition including materials is $130. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required for each class. To register or inquire about the class, call 603-279-7920, or visit the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
