GILMANTON — Streetcar Kids Youth Theatre is holding open auditions for actors between the ages of eight and 18 for 'A Seussified Christmas Carol' on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road. This show is a whimsical reinvention of Charles Dickens' Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets. The tale of holiday cheer is similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with.
Actors should prepare a part of their favorite Dr. Seuss book for the audition. It can be memorized or read. Rehearsals will begin Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Gilmanton Community Church. The show will run Dec. 6-8 at the Laconia High School theater. For more information, email streetcar.company@gmail.com.
