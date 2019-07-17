LACONIA — Hunter Allain, a mixed media artist, will be featured at the Belknap Mill through the month of July. The exhibit shares the talent of his mother Les Allain. Although medical issues at birth and during his younger years caused his deafness and inability to speak, Hunter challenges himself daily
Hunter has taken art lessons for seven years and has a natural talent. His favorite topics are gorillas, wild cats, creature’s eyes and superheroes. He was a blue ribbon winner at the Rochester Fair and took second place for his rendition of The Old Man of the Mountain in scratch form.
Scratch art and photography are Les’ passion. She receives requests to create a photo-realistic copy in scratch form of pets. With a keen eye for subject matter, Les emphasizes clarity and color as the main priorities in her photography.
An artist’s reception, open to all, will be held Saturday, July 20, from 1-4 p.m. in the Riverside Gallery on the first floor of the mill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.