As a child I was fortunate to be able to spend hours with my “Grammie” and “Grampa” Howard. It was Grammie Howard who had the patience to teach me how to sew and let me spend afternoons with her at the library, where she worked a few days during the week.
Grampa Howard loved to cook, just as he loved feasting on what he had prepared. One of our autumn traditions was going to their home for a New England boiled dinner of corned beef, boiled potato, cabbage and carrots. Grampa always made it clear that while he loved the dinner, it was really the hash he prepared the next morning that he most enjoyed. Occasionally we were there when he attached a heavy medal grinder to the table and pushed through the meat and vegetables. He served the hash with a soft-boiled egg.
On Saturday evening I was invited to a Harvest Dinner at the First Baptist Church of Sanbornton. Who could resist? The menu included red flannel hash, ham, baked beans, coleslaw and brown bread. It’s the addition of red beets to the corned beef and potato that gives the hash its name and its bright color.
The foliage was beautiful as we drove along back roads to reach the church, past exquisite old farmhouses and rolling hills. It sent my mind back to our childhood, growing up in the White Mountains. Church dinners, sugaring off parties and picnics with family and friends made us feel part of a friendly and gracious community. We felt safe and loved.
The Harvest Dinner is just one of a few events the First Baptist Church hosts during the year to raise money to send their youth to Camp Sentinel, located in the foothills of the Ossipee Mountain range in Center Tuftonboro. Established in 1949, Sentinel provides swimming, boating, arts and crafts, team-building games, ropes course with zip line, rock wall, archery, hiking and large-group team sports.
As we stood in a long queue of people waiting for the doors to be opened, there was time for some shopping. The women of the church had set up a table of crafts. I couldn’t resist a knitted toy and denim bib.
When we sat down, a calendar of events was distributed. I learned, unfortunately, that we had missed the Strawberry Festival Dinner in June and the August Blueberry Blitz. On Nov. 2 there is a Chili/Chowder Soup Cookoff and the Christmas Craft Fair and Luncheon is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7. I suggest marking your calendars (and getting there early).
On Saturday evening the past was connected to the present. The big world spins, innovation, evolution and technology have transformed the way we live, work and communicate; yet, there will always be those occasions when, for just a few minutes, the clock stops.
You might be able to resist a ham dinner, but I doubt if anyone could resist the homemade pumpkin and apple pies served for dessert. As Grampa Howard would have said: “Yum, yum, yum.”
The sky looked like a painting and the last rays of light kept the colors of the trees alive as we drove home, still enjoying the feeling of warmth, friendship and community that filled the room.
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2016), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R. Godine, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011). She lives in New York City and has a home in Laconia. You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
