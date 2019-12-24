For Immediate Release.
Kathy Lees, Northfield, NH, was the lucky winner in the monthly drawing of an original painting at the
Lakes Region Art Association (LRAA) Gallery titled ‘ Green Lane’ donated by gallery member Audrey
Rouget. Kathy learned about the gallery from reading about it in various newspapers including this one,
and decided to check it out. “ I was pleasantly surprise and impressed by the art and photography on
display there and entered their free monthly contest to win a painting or photograph, I won” she said.
The next donated work of art was donated by gallery member by photographer Mr. Jay Fitzpatrick. It’s
a scene of a river, with snow covered trees reflecting in the water as clear as a mirror. To enter and win,
Visit the LRAA/Gallery, Tanger Mall, Rte. 120, Laconia Rd. Suite 132, Tilton, NH, Thursday- Sunday,10:00 AM
6:00 PM.
Duane Hammond
569-3745
