MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes School District will host "Youth suicide prevention and awareness" on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the Inter-Lakes community auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
All school and community members welcome.
Join this interactive presentation/evening to learn about suicide prevention, warning signs, risk factors and how we can recognize someone in need and what we can do to help.
Masks required.
Questions: Call the ILM/HS Guidance Office at 603-279-6162.
