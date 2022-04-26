Nearly half of adults in the US have high blood pressure (also called hypertension); the causes of which are classified into two categories: essential hypertension and secondary hypertension.
Essential hypertension underlying risk factors include obesity, Type II diabetes, high alcohol intake, high salt diet, Vitamin D deficiency, low potassium, and stress. Secondary Hypertension is said to be harder to pinpoint its source, but likely has to do with underlying hormone imbalances like that in Cushing’s Syndrome (overproduction in cortisol), and hypothyroidism. Untreated hypertension is dangerous and can lead to atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), stroke, and heart failure. While many medications are available for this condition, there are a myriad of natural remedies that can address the underlying source and offer relief.
As a practicing herbalist and avid medicinal plant forager, I help a lot of people with this condition and many times with the very plants that grow in this area (New Hampshire). In this article I will highlight some of these plants whether NH grown or not, and explain how I use them to bring balance to the body. While this knowledge about the plants is passed down through learning about plant medicine, evidence of the efficacy of these plants is established in peer-reviewed published research in which I will link to this article for your review.
Hawthorn (Crataegus spp) hawthorn is a tree that grows in the temperate forests. Its leaves, flowers, and berries are used medicinally for heart and circulatory issues, reducing inflammation, high blood pressure, regulating the blood (platelets), and considered an overall tonic for the heart. This tree contains phytochemicals like flavonoids and oligomeric procyanidins (phenols (antioxidants)). Phenols in general reduce free radical damage bringing tissue states back to homeostasis. Grataegic acid is shown to have hypotensive qualities through vasorelaxation resulting from nitric oxide stimulation and significant antioxidant activity as well as an overall tonic to the heart.
Garlic (Allium sativum) is said to increase nitric oxide production resulting in smooth muscle relaxation and vasodilation.
Oats (Avena sativa) is considered a trophorestorative to the nervous system which can have profound affects on the stress response. Taken as a tea daily is known to reduce tremors from Lyme disease and in general support the body’s parasympathetic nervous system response. It’s rich fiber contents is shown to reduce the need for hypotensive medications.
Yarrow (Achilles millifolium) while the many Native American tribes and bands used yarrow for a myriad of maladies (over 300 uses) and has shown its usefulness as an antimicrobial agent, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, hepatoprotective and anti-oxidant, of particular importance is its use as a hypotensive. It has show to reduce mean arterial pressure possibly through generation of angiotensin II. It is one of my most important plants for hypotension and has shown me time and time again its effectiveness.
I tend to blend many of these plants together to formulate for the individual since different plants exhibit slightly different qualities and actions on the body. For instance, a typical formulation for hypertension would be to address the overall inflammation in the body, address stress if appropriate, and target the underlying issue presented (vasoconstriction). It would look something like this:
1 part Crataegus
1 part Achilles millifolmum
.5 part Albizia (another plant useful in reducing stress)
.25 part Viscum album
1 part Tillia spp. (Vasodilator, anxiolytic)
The blend is typically in either tea (taken daily) or hydro-ethanolic extract (1:5, 50% EtOH) 1 tsp 3 TID. We adjust the dosage as necessary. In my practice I find this formulation works well for most, but many suffer from the hyper stress response in which I will adjust this formulation to account for individual needs.
