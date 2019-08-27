FRANKLIN — Far from the ice and snow of winter, people often forget that emergency preparations should include some items for hot weather as well. Franklin VNA & Hospice wants everyone to keep themselves and loved ones safer by preparing for a few, common summertime hazards.
Pack water, a wide brimmed hat and sunblock to prevent heat stroke. Heat stroke is caused when the body heats up and can’t cool down. This can be from being out in hot weather for a long time, or from physical exertion during hot weather. A good supply of water, with plenty of stops for water breaks in the shade is critical. Also make sure to use sunscreen, as sunburns affect the body’s ability to cool itself. Limiting exposure to extreme heat is critical also, so make a plan for a shaded rest, a break in a space with air conditioner, and never leave a pet or a person in a parked car, even for a short time.
Pack cold packs for summer-time bumps, twists or other physical injuries to help reduce swelling. When unsure whether it’s serious or not, get it checked out.
Also keep cold packs available for any perishable food. Food poisoning cases double in the summer, because bacteria love hot, humid weather. Pack non-perishable snacks or a sturdy cooler when outings are planned.
Lastly, pack common sense. Dress for the activity, whether that’s a helmet for biking or a sun hat for gardening. Tell others the outing destination, and the time expected back. Bring a phone. Learn what poison ivy looks like, and stay away. Check for ticks when back inside. Ticks carry Lyme disease, among other diseases.
Summer is more enjoyable when everyone is safe and prepared.
For more information about Franklin VNA & Hospice, call 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.