PLYMOUTH — Plymouth OB/GYN, a department of Speare Memorial Hospital, offers its eligible patients critical breast/cervical cancer screenings and dental care at no charge.
Free breast and cervical cancer services
The free breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services are offered through a clinical partnership between Plymouth OB/GYN and the NH Healthy Lives Breast and Cervical Cancer Program. With a slogan of “Let No Woman Be Overlooked,” the NH BCCP partners with clinical sites like Plymouth OB/GYN throughout the state to provide free clinical breast exams, mammography, Pap tests, pelvic exams, HPV tests, and diagnostic services, as appropriate.
“Plymouth OB/GYN has participated in the NH Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program for over two decades, providing free pap smears, breast exams and mammograms to hundreds of women in our community,” says Dr. Joseph Ebner, chief medical officer at Speare and Plymouth OB/GYN physician for 23 years. “Gynecologists have long understood the importance of preventive care in maintaining the health of our community. We look forward to serving this underserved population and providing women the care they need to stay healthy.”
Because breast and cervical cancer is treatable when detected early, all women over the age of 45 should have these important screenings. If breast or cervical pre-cancer or cancer is diagnosed at Plymouth OB/GYN, and the patient does not have health insurance to cover it, the staff will assist in finding other resources to cover the cost of treatment.
“We are focused on saving lives through early detection of breast and cervical cancer among the women in our community,” says Marsha Hall, NH BCCP program coordinator at Plymouth OB/GYN. “This program gives all women access to these crucial tools in women’s health.”
Free dental health services
Plymouth OB/GYN is the only medical practice in New Hampshire to provide free dental services to pregnant patients. For more than a decade free onsite dental care has been available through Speare’s Dental Health Program. Because pregnancy can increase a women’s risk for oral health problems that can affect her fetus, dental care is essential.
“Caring about the health of our community is what being an obstetrician is all about,” says Dr. Ebner. “It turns out the bacteria that cause dental cavities in children is passed to them from their mothers. In an effort to reduce childhood cavities, Plymouth OB/GYN offers free dental services for all qualified patients. It is hoped this prevention will prevent periodontal disease in the children in the future.”
Services provided include dental cleaning, sealants for molars and premolars, temporary fillings if needed, and fluoride treatments. Patients also receive a goody bag with different brushes for each stage as baby grows and dental supplies for mom.
“Healthy mothers instill healthy habits in their children,” says Ruth Doane, dental hygienist at Speare’s Dental Health Program. “That’s why we offer these free services to pregnant women regardless of the last time they saw a dentist. Healthier mom means healthier baby.”
Speare Memorial Hospital is focused on meeting the community’s medical needs by providing its expert staff with the latest technologies and procedures. A critical access hospital located in Plymouth, Speare Memorial Hospital serves the many central NH towns surrounding it with compassionate personalized care. Learn more at www.spearehospital.com.
