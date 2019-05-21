PLYMOUTH — Each year since 1982, National Recognition Day for Nurses is celebrated on May 6. In 1993, the American Nurses Association declared May 6-12 the national week to celebrate and elevate the nursing profession. May 12 is Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
National Nurses Week is a time for community members, employers, health care professionals, community leaders, and nurses, to recognize the contributions and positive impact of America’s four million registered nurses.
Like nurses across the country, Speare Memorial Hospital’s nurses care for others in times of need, while working to improve the health of the populations they serve. Speare’s 110 nursing professionals are focused on delivering excellent healthcare to their patients and families, while leading and participating in projects and initiatives to elevate quality, safety, and the patient experience.
One third of Speare’s nurses have achieved nationally recognized, professional certifications that objectively validate their nursing knowledge and expertise.
To learn more about Speare Memorial Hospital, visit www.spearehospital.com, and on Facebook and Twitter @SpeareHospital.
