TILTON — Crotched Mountain Foundation opened the doors to the Ready Set Connect Autism Center on Sept. 9 in Tilton. The center provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children with an autism diagnosis in a fun, supportive group setting. The center has additional locations in Manchester and Concord.
Ready Set Connect serves children as young as two years old. When a child receives an autism diagnosis, they are eligible to receive ABA Therapy, typically covered by both private insurance and Medicaid. Following a comprehensive assessment performed by a Ready Set Connect board-certified behavior analyst, a behavior plan is created and implemented. In addition, Ready Set Connect offers social skills programming for older, school-age children with autism. Regular parent consultation and trainings are available to families.
For more information about Ready Set Connect, call 603-547-1430 or visit readysetconnect.org. For more information about Crotched Mountain, visit cmf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.