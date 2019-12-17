FRANKLIN — This chilly time of year is known as cold and flu season with good reason. Knowing what to do when coming down with a cold, and some steps to take to avoid being sick, is critical. The team at Franklin VNA & Hospice offers some advice.
It's not too late to get a flu shot. For anyone over 65, or with certain medical conditions that may weaken the immune system, a doctor may also recommend a pneumonia shot. These two shots, taken together, prevent over 40 different types of pneumonia.
Hand-washing is the most effective way of preventing the common cold and other viruses and bacterial infections. Always wash hands after using the bathroom, cleaning around the house, touching animals and pets, or blowing one's nose, coughing and sneezing. Wash hands before eating or cooking, and anytime hands become dirty or soiled. This includes after touching grocery cart handles, public doorknobs, shared keyboards, shaking hands, and after touching anything else a lot of other people have touched.
Consider a sick-day box or shelf. This is where the name and number of a primary care doctor and other providers, the pharmacy, cans of ginger ale, a box of tissues, hand sanitizer, medications to relieve pain and fever, decongestants and cough syrup can be kept. Also include a thermometer, with batteries if needed, and tea bags, broth packets, and packets of peanut butter and crackers or other shelf-stable snack. This makes it easy to treat oneself or a loved one. Anyone with a chronic illness like diabetes or COPD should talk with a healthcare provider about special additions to the box, like blood test strips or emergency inhalers, that should be kept on hand.
If one does get sick, cover the mouth during each cough and sneeze, and wash hands often, especially after touching the face. Stay home and rest, and if the condition worsens, see a provider. Don’t visit babies, the elderly, people who are in treatment for cancer or on immune system suppressing medications, or anyone in frail health, as being sick is especially risky for those groups.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
