PLYMOUTH — After National Recovery Month in September, Plymouth Area Recovery Connection joins the recovery community in embracing the 2020 recovery month theme “Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections.”
No one is immune to substance misuse. According to Faces & Voices of Recovery, over 23 million Americans are actively recovering from addiction to alcohol or other drugs. Strengthening community connections promotes embracing diversity and advocating for all individuals impacted by a substance use disorder.
PARC invites Central New Hampshire community members to access the following services at no cost:
- One-to-one, in-person and telephone coaching
- Recovery pathways for people in all stages of recovery
- Guidance in finding detox, rehab and other treatment options
- Meetings and peer-support programs
- Resources and support for family and friends
For more information, visit parcnh.org, follow @PlymouthAreaRecovery on Facebook, or call 603-238-3555.
