PLYMOUTH — July is National Sarcoma Cancer Awareness month and Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health would like to shed some light on this cancer and how their Palliative & Hospice team can help those affected. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. These could be cells related to muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage, or other forms of ‘connective tissues.’ There are hundreds of different kinds of sarcomas, which come from different kinds of cells.

According to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, sarcoma accounts for 1% of adult cancers diagnosed in the United States and 15%-20% of childhood cancers. Every cancer treatment can cause side effects or changes to your body and how you feel. For many reasons, people do not experience the same side effects even when they are given the same treatment for the same type of cancer. This can make it hard to predict how you will feel during treatment.

