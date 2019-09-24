PLYMOUTH — As part of its hospice and bereavement services, Pemi-Baker Community Health will hold its annual remembrance service on Sunday, Sept. 29. The service honors the memory of those who passed away in the care of Pemi-Baker in the previous year. Local community members are welcome to attend to honor loved ones who have passed even if they have not received care through Pemi-Baker. The service will be held in the Community Room of Pease Public Library, 1 Russell St., at 2 p.m. There will be time for refreshments and socializing after the service.
The service will have an invocation, reflective and inspirational readings, reading of names of those being remembered, a shared response, a give-away of mementos, and a benediction. Live musical interludes throughout will be performed by Valerie May of Center Harbor on the harp and Michael Farrington of Center Conway on the Native American flute.
To register for the event, contact Guy Tillson, hospice chaplain and bereavement counselor, at 603-536-2232, ext. 206, or gtillson@pbhha.org before Wednesday, Sept. 25.
For more information about Pemi-Baker Community Health, visit www.pbhha.org.
