PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café in partnership with Mid-State Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Memory Café is a free and safe social gathering for individuals living with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mild cognitive impairments and memory loss and their caregivers.
Take a break from the normal routine and partake in fun and enjoyable activities. This month’s activity will be MOVE IT! Gentle Fitness with a licensed professional from Mid-State Health Center.
