Spring is on its way, and with it comes some great annual activities and observations associated with this time of year. Some folks automatically think of St. Patrick’s Day or Easter, which are very well-known holidays observed in communities across the country. Then you have events like National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week and National Public Health Week which may not be as universally acknowledged but are just as worthwhile and wonderful for communities to promote and participate in.
NDAFW will be held Monday to Sunday, March 21-27 this year, and “is an annual, week-long, health observance that inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth (https://bit.ly/NDAFW2022).” This event originated in 2010 by scientists from the National Institute on Drug Abuse in the hopes of fostering and promoting educational community events where youth can learn about substance use and addiction from a scientific perspective. This is why science and science facts regarding substances and substance use are required for all NDAFW events, and must be a significant component to the activities, outreach, and engagement conducted with the youth and communities during this particular week.
NPHW is held during the first full week of April each year and is organized by the American Public Health Association. The goal of NPHW is “to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation's health (http://nphw.org/About-NPHW).” There are themes for each day, with this year having the following: Racism: A Public Health Crisis (Monday), Public Health Workforce: Essential to our Future (Tuesday), Community: Collaboration and Resilience (Wednesday), World Health Day: Health is a Human Right (Thursday), Accessibility: Closing the Health Equity Gap (Friday), Climate Change: Taking Action for Equity (Saturday), and Mental Wellness: Redefining the Meaning of Health (Sunday) (http://nphw.org/Themes-and-Facts).
At this point you may be wondering why you should care about such observational weeks and why they matter to communities. The importance of such weeks can serve to highlight available and up-to-date evidence-based information as well as spotlight often overlooked efforts that go on within communities throughout the year. For instance, taking the time to learn the research and science behind substances and substance use aids in dispelling misconceptions and can reduce the stigma around this topic. Additionally, it could lead individuals to gain greater insight into their own relationship with substances and may even spur them on to seek supports and services should they need them. Likewise, public health frequently goes unnoticed when it is happening around us. This week each year presents an opportunity to learn more and to praise the tireless efforts of those in the community working diligently to improve the health and wellbeing of others.
Just as St. Patrick’s Day and Easter provide a chance to rejoice and celebrate each spring, so too do these week long observations that promote adopting healthy behaviors and raising awareness for community-level health. NDAFW is one week each March and NPHW is one week each April, that leaves 50 other weeks where information, resources, and supports are still needed. This is where the Regional Public Health Networks serve as a dependable and dedicated source for communities all year long.
To learn more about the latest information on substances and substance use and/or public health efforts going on, reach out to the Partnership for Public Health which functions as the RPHN for Winnipesaukee region. Visit PPH online at www.pphnh.org and by visiting the company on LinkedIn. For inquiries, questions, and requests, reach out by phone at 603-528-2145 or by emailing at info@pphnh.org.
