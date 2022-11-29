CONCORD — New Hampshire health care organizations are urging residents to consider health and safety precautions as we enter the flu and respiratory illness season and encourage those who haven’t done so to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.
It is anticipated that this year’s flu season will be worse than recent years past, and NH is already seeing an increase in influenza activity. The state is also simultaneously experiencing increasing numbers of children developing serious Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections that require hospitalization and is putting a strain on our hospitals. COVID-19 is also expected to increase in the coming weeks.
Individuals with weakened immune systems or other medical conditions, and older adults and younger children are at higher risk for complications from these and other respiratory viruses. Complicating this situation is the fact that flu vaccination is low, and COVID-19 Omicron booster vaccination rates are very low in NH.
• Holidays are a wonderful time to be with friends and families, but it’s important to take simple steps to help keep everyone healthy:
• Make an appointment to get a flu shot as soon as possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that “everyone six-months and older should get a flu vaccine every season.”
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you have not done so already, this includes getting an updated Omicron booster if you have completed a primary series and are at least five years of age or older.
• Practice good infection prevention behaviors, including staying home when sick to limit the risk of spreading illness, covering coughs and sneezes, frequently washing hands, and routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces (including shared toys).
• Keep your baby or young child away from anyone (including family members) with cold symptoms.
• Contact your healthcare provider if you test positive for COVID or the flu as soon as possible to see if an anti-virus medication might be important, based on your risk factors.
• Contact your health care provider if you develop more severe symptoms, or symptoms persist or get worse.
NH DHHS now offers Paxlovid through telehealth appointments. If you do not have a medical provider, or you cannot see a provider within three days of symptom onset, request a free telehealth appointment for a Paxlovid consultation.
By taking proactive steps today, we can ensure a healthy season for all and ensure our health care system has the resources to care for everyone in need.
