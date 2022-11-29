CONCORD — New Hampshire health care organizations are urging residents to consider health and safety precautions as we enter the flu and respiratory illness season and encourage those who haven’t done so to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

It is anticipated that this year’s flu season will be worse than recent years past, and NH is already seeing an increase in influenza activity. The state is also simultaneously experiencing increasing numbers of children developing serious Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections that require hospitalization and is putting a strain on our hospitals. COVID-19 is also expected to increase in the coming weeks.

