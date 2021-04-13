CONCORD — One hundred LRGHealthcare and Laconia Clinic physicians and advanced providers have joined Concord Hospital — Laconia and Concord Hospital — Franklin. Additionally, 1,070 employment offers have been extended to LRGHealthcare employees to work for Concord Hospital — Laconia and Concord Hospital — Franklin. This constitutes the vast majority of LRGHealthcare’s staff moving forward with Concord Hospital upon the hoped for acquisition on May 1, 2021.
“This is wonderful news for patients and communities, as care will continue to be provided locally in the Lakes and Three Rivers regions,” said Robert P. Steigmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Concord Hospital. “Our goal in acquiring the hospitals and ambulatory services of LRGHealthcare is mission driven. We believe that health care should be delivered as close to home as possible. With these providers and employees joining Concord Hospital, the provision of care within communities will not be disrupted."
“We are building a sustainable health system, ensuring that care can be provided locally with the support of specialty and tertiary services offered at Concord Hospital,” Steigmeyer continued. “We are committed to the communities of the Capital, Lakes and Three Rivers regions.”
In October 2020, LRGHealthcare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire. At that time, Concord Hospital submitted a bid to the court to acquire LRGHealthcare’s hospitals and ambulatory services. In December 2020, with no other bids offered, the court accepted Concord Hospital’s bid. After a period of public comment in February, the organizations are awaiting the New Hampshire Attorney General’s approval in order to finalize the acquisition.
“Patients will continue to see a majority of their providers and will be able to access services at the hospitals in Laconia and Franklin. That’s what we had hoped for,” explained Kevin W. Donovan, LRGHealthcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “When approval is given by the New Hampshire Attorney General, we can move ahead with a smooth transition. We have always felt that Concord Hospital is a natural fit to ensure the continued provision of excellent care here.”
For more information about the acquisition bid and process, visit concordhospital.org or lrgh.org.
