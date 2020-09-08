LACONIA — Two temperature kiosks made by Orion Entrance Control Inc., a Laconia-based manufacturer, were recently delivered to LRGHealthcare. One kiosk will be placed at Lakes Region General Hospital and the other at Franklin Regional Hospital.
Steve Caroselli, chief executive officer and president of Orion said, "The OPTR scans your temperature without anyone having to get near you or touch you. That keeps you and the employees at LRGH safer by limiting contact. There’s no learning curve to using the OPTR, you just walk up and look at the screen. It’s also very easy to install, just plug it in, wait approximately five minutes while it adjusts to ambient temperature and you’re ready to go."
“Funds for the kiosks were made available by various COVID-19 grants received. The goal of the kiosk is to improve and streamline the temperature checking process upon entry to LRGH facilities,” said Kevin Donovan, president and chief executive officer of LRGHealthcare.
Orion recently developed a Pre-Entry Temperature Reader to support businesses with their COVID-19 return-to-work strategies. According to product information, the kiosk’s infrared sensors and intuitive user interface can be put to use with virtually no training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.