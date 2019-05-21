BRISTOL — Rebecca Lacasse, APRN, has joined the Mid-State Health Center practice and is now accepting new patients seeking primary healthcare services, a Primary Care Provider, or a clinician who specializes in meeting the needs of older adults and seniors. Having grown up in the Newfound area, Lacasse is returning, and looking forward to the opportunity to care for the families in the community she calls home.
Lacasse began her medical education in 2008, and by 2013 accomplished honors and an associate of science nursing degree from Lakes Region Community College. The following year, she earned a bachelor of science nursing degree from Southern New Hampshire University. By 2018, Lacasse had achieved a master of science nursing degree with a concentration in adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner from Walden University College of Health Sciences.
“What impresses me most about ARPN Lacasse is her commitment to continuous-learning. Rebecca is a self-made professional who dedicated herself to nursing and quickly rose through the ranks to become the clinician she is today – a best-in-class healthcare provider. I’m proud to have her on our team in Bristol,” said Chief Executive Officer Bob MacLeod.
Lacasse’s career started at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. From there, she went to Franklin Regional Hospital. In 2014, Lacasse returned to DHMC’s Neurology Special Care Unit.
Lacasse is licensed in the state of New Hampshire as a registered nurse and advanced practice registered nurse. She is recognized for excellence and board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
She said, “I am excited and happy to be working in the community where I grew up, and I look forward to providing Mid-State Health Center patients with holistic-based care.”
To learn more about Mid-State Health Center or to enroll as a patient, visit midstatehealth.org, call Mid-State Bristol at 603-744-6200 or Mid-State Plymouth at 603-536-4000.
