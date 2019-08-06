LACONIA — Life Line Screening will offer a clinic on cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions at the Beane Conference Center on Thursday, Aug. 8. The center is located at 35 Blueberry Lane.
Screenings will be available to check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health;
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels;
• Diabetes risk;
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis;
• Kidney and thyroid function.
The screenings are accessible for those in wheelchairs or with trouble walking, and parking is free.
Life Line Screening offers a variety of screening packages, and consultants will help to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. It also offers a Wellness Gold Membership Program which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but to pay for them on a monthly basis. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for more information and to pre-register, as required.
