LACONIA — The new kathy ireland Recovery Center is offering mental health counseling, psychiatry, peer recovery support specialists, intensive out-patient group therapy, a partial hospitalization program, case management, and medication assistance treatment. The center is looking to serve the community and surrounding areas to reduce substance misuse. kathy ireland Recovery Center accepts private and state insurance, and also Medicare.
The center combines mental health counseling and out-patient or partial hospitalization therapies, and adds a peer recovery support specialist to supplement care, along with medication assistance treatment if needed, in one location.
For services, call 888-975-2845, or email info@kathyirelandrecovery.com. kathy ireland is located at 745 N. Main St. For more information, visit kathyirelandrecoverylaconia.com.
