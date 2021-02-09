PLYMOUTH — If you or a loved one are living with cancer, heart or lung disease, Alzheimer’s disease, kidney or liver diseases or another serious illness, you may need help managing symptoms, improving your quality of life, or reducing stress. Palliative care can help.
Whether receiving palliative care at a hospital, outpatient clinic, or at home (home-based palliative care), there are options for getting the care that you or your loved one needs. In this article, we explore one of the options — home-based palliative care — with answers to some commonly asked questions.
What is palliative care? Is home-based palliative care Different?
Palliative care (pronounced pal-lee-uh-tiv) is specialized medical care for people living with serious illnesses. This type of care is focused on relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care is provided by a specially trained team of doctors, nurses and other specialists, who work together with a patient’s other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. It is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness, and it can be provided along with curative treatment.
Palliative care is available in various settings, so that the person living with a serious illness can receive it where they need it. Whether that’s at home or in a hospital, the goals are the same. And home-based palliative care can help you avoid unnecessary hospitalizations by managing complex symptoms before they get worse.
What can I expect from home-based palliative care?
You or your loved one would have a specially-trained team — which may include a doctor and a nurse — dedicated to helping improve your quality of life. They would work with you, your family, and other doctors to treat symptoms like pain, shortness of breath, anxiety, and more. The team would get to know you as a person and provide care tailored to your needs and what you would like in addressing your symptoms, emotional stress and spiritual needs. In many cases, they can help arrange for necessary medical tests to be done at your home, such as x-rays or blood work. And the palliative care team also communicates with your other doctors to make sure everyone is aware of your needs and care.
Will the home-based palliative care team listen to me as a patient? Pemi-Baker’s palliative care team will spend time listening to you, and getting to know you and your family. They want to learn what’s important to you; and based on that, they’ll develop a treatment plan.
How do I know if home-based palliative care is available where I live?
Originally, palliative care was only available to patients and families within the hospital. But now that doctors see the many ways that palliative care can help, and the Affordable Care Act was passed, it is becoming more widely available in other settings.
While availability is growing, it’s not yet an option everywhere. If you or a loved one are having difficulty with a serious illness, it’s important to talk to your doctor about palliative care to learn what services are available where you live. A referral is typically necessary.
How to get palliative care with Pemi-Baker Community Health Ask your doctor for a palliative care referral with Pemi-Baker Community Health. PBCH services the following 22 towns: Alexandria, Bristol, Bridgewater, New Hampton, Meredith, Moultonborough, Sandwich, Center Harbor, Holderness, Ashland, Plymouth, Hebron, Groton, Campton, Rumney, Wentworth, Waterville Valley, Thornton, Ellsworth, Warren, Woodstock, Lincoln and other towns upon request. Once PBCH receives the referral from your doctor, they will contact you via phone to answer and ask questions and set up a meeting with you at your home.
Covid-19 guidelines As members of your local community, they strive to act in the best interests of patient, employee and community by complying with CDC guidelines and taking precautions as necessary. Appropriate PPE are worn by visiting nurses, doctors and social workers and the infection control team conducts daily screenings according to the CDC.
•••
PBCH is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive in Plymouth. They can be reached at 603-536-2232 or by email at info@pbhha.org. Visit their website at www.pbhha.org and their Facebook Page at @PBCH4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.