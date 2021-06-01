1 in 9 adults in the U.S. over the age of 45 reports memory issues.
For seniors with memory issues, receiving care while remaining in their home can further enhance their quality of life. This is true for those with minor memory problems that result from age or for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other forms of memory loss. A familiar environment can reduce confusion and improve mental engagement, and being surrounded by beloved objects and memory cues can foster a sense of connection and peace.
For older adults, there are some conditions that progress over time and have a significant effect on memory. However, lifestyle changes may help control memory problems and help seniors continue to remain independent at home with a little extra help from family or a professional caregiver.
Mental exercise: Research has shown memorization helps keep the brain healthy. Learning how to play an instrument or fix a car, and even teaching others, strengthens the brain’s circuits.
Take a class: Formal education works the brain through the learning process. For those that want to keep their mind sharp, many colleges and universities offer courses at low cost or for free to seniors.
Socialize: Seniors who interact regularly with friends, family, and community are less likely to experience cognitive decline and can experience a better sense of overall wellbeing. Those who are unable to drive can enlist the help of family and friends to get to social engagements or seek the assistance of a caregiver.
Get up and move: Exercise is a great way to help keep the mind sharp. Seniors that are interested in increasing their physical activity should consult with a physician before beginning an exercise program.
Eat well: Good nutrition benefits the mind and the body. Healthcare professionals can suggest dietary guidelines and/or supplements that can help with memory issues.
Believe in yourself: Scientists are not sure why self-efficacy seems to ward off mental decline, but it may have to do with a person’s ability to manage stress.
Organize the home. Creating to-do lists, calendars, a dedicated spot for keys and items that are often lost, and ensuring that things are put back after use can help those with memory issues feel comfortable and confident.
Get enough sleep. Lacking sleep can contribute to memory loss, so seniors should take steps to improve their sleep.
Taking an active role in engaging the mind can help older adults continue to live with purpose, connection and joy. To learn how professional caregiving can help seniors stay active, social, and engaged, contact your local Comfort Keepers® office today.
Comfort Keepers Can Help
Our goal is to provide uplifting in-home care that benefits seniors and their families. The individualized care plans we create for our clients can include companion care, respite care and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Our caregivers can provide transportation to community events, support physician-prescribed exercise and diet regimens, provide companionship and help families stay connected through technology. We strive to elevate the human spirit through quality, compassionate, joyful care.
