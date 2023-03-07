Kristen Jordan

CONCORD — Granite VNA welcomes Kristin Jordan, MSN, RN, AMB-BC, who has joined the agency as the director of hospice. Jordan brings extensive and diverse experience in nursing, leadership, and education to the role. In addition to managing operations for Granite VNA’s large hospice program, she will support Kris Green, MS, RN, who was named vice president of hospice in October.

“Kristin is a tremendous addition to our hospice services,” says Green. “She is a proven nurse leader with a record of quality. Having worked closely with patients and their families for so many years, she also deeply understands the compassionate nature of the work we do.”

