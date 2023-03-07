CONCORD — Granite VNA welcomes Kristin Jordan, MSN, RN, AMB-BC, who has joined the agency as the director of hospice. Jordan brings extensive and diverse experience in nursing, leadership, and education to the role. In addition to managing operations for Granite VNA’s large hospice program, she will support Kris Green, MS, RN, who was named vice president of hospice in October.
“Kristin is a tremendous addition to our hospice services,” says Green. “She is a proven nurse leader with a record of quality. Having worked closely with patients and their families for so many years, she also deeply understands the compassionate nature of the work we do.”
“I’m excited to answer the call and return to where I can make the most bountiful and rich impact on an organization, its staff, patients, and the greater community,” said Jordan, who most recently served as assistant director of nursing for the State of New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
Jordan is a board-certified ambulatory care nurse who holds a Master of Science in nursing from Southern New Hampshire University. She previously earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Criminology from University of Southern Maine. She resides in the Lakes Region.
“It’s an honor to serve my community through the quality, compassionate hospice services of Granite VNA,” says Jordan. “I look forward to working with and supporting our dedicated team of caregivers.”
