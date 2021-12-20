CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, is offering Better Choices, Better Health, an online workshop for adults living with or caring for someone with arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, or any other ongoing health condition. The program is on Mondays beginning Jan. 24 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
This six-week interactive workshop provides valuable tools and information to help manage disease symptoms, maintain proper nutrition and exercise, communicate with your healthcare provider and more.
To register, call 603-224-4093, ext. 85815 or visit www.granitevna.org/onlineprograms.
Registration is required and space is limited. Note that a camera and microphone is needed to complete the program. Once your registration is confirmed, you will receive a link to the program. Technical instruction is available to participate in the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.