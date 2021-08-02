LACONIA — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, is offering a seven-week Living With Grief support group on Mondays beginning Sept. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. Sessions will be held at the Granite VNA Branch at 780 North Main Street in Laconia.
This weekly group offers adults a safe, caring space to share and learn alongside others whose lives and hearts have been broken open by loss. Discussions will include ways of coping with grief and the challenges of making our way in a changed world. The group welcomes people who have suffered the loss of any beloved — in a partnership, family of origin, family of choice, or friendship.
Sessions are free of charge. Registration is required and space is limited to six participants. Participants are expected to wear masks and seating will be spaced. An online option may also be available. Ask if you are interested.
To register, call Dan Kusch at 603-524-8444, ext. 2393 or e-mail dan.kusch@granitevna.org.
