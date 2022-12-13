Left to right, New Hampshire BBB COO Becca Friend, Samantha Parent, Blair Huard, Golden View’s Director of Nursing Christina Dunlop, and New Hampshire BBB Operations Lead Abygayle Fisher-Graham. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Two Golden View Health Care Center staff members have been awarded the Better Business Bureau Student Ethics Scholarship. Golden View’s medication nursing assistant Samantha Parent and licensed nursing assistant Blair Huard each received $1,000 from the BBB to put toward their education related expenses.
The BBB Student Ethics Scholarship recognizes students who personify ethics as demonstrated through leadership, community service, overall personal integrity, and academic history. The scholarship is awarded to five students employed by, affiliated with, or related to a current New Hampshire BBB Accredited Business owner or employee attending a 2-year Community College, Certificate Program or Trade School. Golden View is a New Hampshire BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.
Both Parent and Huard are currently enrolled in Golden View’s 11-month LPN (licensed practical nurse) Apprenticeship Program, which was created in partnership with Healthcare Career Advancement Program, ApprenticeshipNH, and LNA Health Careers. Golden View is the first senior care facility in the state to offer an LPN apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.
“We are so proud of Samantha and Blair,” said Golden View’s administrator Rosemary Simino. “They exemplify Golden View’s values of respect, fairness, compassion, honesty and responsibility with their dedication and commitment to serving our residents. We’re excited to see them advance their healthcare careers to become nurses.”
During the LPN Apprenticeship Program, Parent and Huard will complete 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 61 credit hours of related instruction. They will also have the unique opportunity to work under a designated mentor and will be trained to competently complete LPN job duties in a Skilled Nursing Facility. When they complete the program, Parent and Huard will continue to provide dedicated service and care to the residents of Golden View as licensed practical nurses.
Golden View Health Care Center has provided quality care to seniors of the Lakes Region and beyond since 1974 and has been voted best assisted living and best non-profit in the Lakes Region four years in a row. Golden View is a locally managed non-profit health care organization offering a continuum of care with an umbrella of services including assisted living, short stay rehabilitation, traditional long-term care, and respite care. For more information, call 603-279-8111, email information@goldenview.org, or visit www.goldenview.org.
