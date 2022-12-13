Golden View staff

Left to right, New Hampshire BBB COO Becca Friend, Samantha Parent, Blair Huard, Golden View’s Director of Nursing Christina Dunlop, and New Hampshire BBB Operations Lead Abygayle Fisher-Graham. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Two Golden View Health Care Center staff members have been awarded the Better Business Bureau Student Ethics Scholarship. Golden View’s medication nursing assistant Samantha Parent and licensed nursing assistant Blair Huard each received $1,000 from the BBB to put toward their education related expenses.

The BBB Student Ethics Scholarship recognizes students who personify ethics as demonstrated through leadership, community service, overall personal integrity, and academic history. The scholarship is awarded to five students employed by, affiliated with, or related to a current New Hampshire BBB Accredited Business owner or employee attending a 2-year Community College, Certificate Program or Trade School. Golden View is a New Hampshire BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.