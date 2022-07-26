MEREDITH – Golden View Health Care Center has awarded two educational scholarships to their employee Samantha Parent, medication nursing assistant.
Parent, who is attending school to become a licensed practical nurse, was awarded the Golden View Employee Scholarship and the Sanders Scholarship.
The Golden View Employee Scholarship was created to help advance the skills and education of Golden View’s workforce for the benefit of Golden View’s residents. Golden View participates in NH Gives each year to raise funds for the scholarship. Donors include the general public, Golden View Board Members, residents and rehabilitation guests, and families and friends of residents both past and present.
The Sanders Scholarship is exclusively for full-time Golden View employees who have been accepted and enrolled into an accredited school, college or program approved by the NH Board of Nursing in a field or service which Golden View provides to its residents and guests. i.e.: nursing, therapy, dining services, activities, social services, etc. Parent is enrolled in the Meredith LPN Program offered through LNA Health Careers, which Golden View partners with. The 11-month program has a heavy focus on clinical hours while incorporating aspects of nursing into all its general education courses.
The Sanders Scholarship is named in honor of its donors Ben and Jeanne Sanders.
“We’re pleased to award the Sanders Scholarship to Samantha to help her advance her career in healthcare,” said Jeanne Sanders. “She is a very hard-working employee who is dedicated to the residents at Golden View.”
Both scholarships were established to assist full-time Golden View employees in advancing their careers in the healthcare field. The scholarships are awarded to employees like Parent who have demonstrated dedicated service to the residents of Golden View and a commitment to the long-term care profession.
Golden View Health Care Center has provided quality care to seniors of the Lakes Region and beyond since 1974. Golden View is a locally managed non-profit health care organization offering a continuum of care with an umbrella of services including assisted living, short stay rehabilitation, traditional long-term care, and respite care. For more information, call 279-8111, email information@goldenview.org, or visit www.goldenview.org.
