scholarship

Chief financial officer McKenzie Shepard, left, and administrator Rosemary Simino, right, award employee Samantha Parent with Golden View Employee Scholarship and the Sanders Scholarship. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH – Golden View Health Care Center has awarded two educational scholarships to their employee Samantha Parent, medication nursing assistant.

Parent, who is attending school to become a licensed practical nurse, was awarded the Golden View Employee Scholarship and the Sanders Scholarship.

