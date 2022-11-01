PLYMOUTH — The merry and festive atmosphere of the upcoming fall and winter holidays can pose a challenge to those who have endured significant losses. The losses do not have to be the deaths of loved ones. They can include such things as a divorce or the breakup of a relationship, being laid off from a job, relocation from a long-familiar setting to a brand-new place where all seems strange, the death of a pet, or the loss of physical health and powers due to a medical condition. In any case, one may not feel at all like celebrating even though it seems like everyone else does.

To address and explore this concern, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health will be offering two support groups beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 22. A morning group will meet in-person at 11 a.m. at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center. A late afternoon virtual meeting group will begin on the same date at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in this group will need to download the app for TEAMS on their computer.

