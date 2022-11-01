PLYMOUTH — The merry and festive atmosphere of the upcoming fall and winter holidays can pose a challenge to those who have endured significant losses. The losses do not have to be the deaths of loved ones. They can include such things as a divorce or the breakup of a relationship, being laid off from a job, relocation from a long-familiar setting to a brand-new place where all seems strange, the death of a pet, or the loss of physical health and powers due to a medical condition. In any case, one may not feel at all like celebrating even though it seems like everyone else does.
To address and explore this concern, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health will be offering two support groups beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 22. A morning group will meet in-person at 11 a.m. at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center. A late afternoon virtual meeting group will begin on the same date at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in this group will need to download the app for TEAMS on their computer.
The groups meet for 6 sessions (all Tuesdays) on Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 20, and Dec. 27 and, Jan. 3. Note: there is no meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The energy generated by the group discussion and sharing determines the length of the group session, though the session will definitely conclude by 12:30 p.m. for the morning group and by 7 p.m. for the late afternoon group. Group sessions include a combination of educational presentations, shared discussion, and reflective activities.
There is no cost to participate in either group; however, you must pre-register to attend by contacting Guy Tillson, Hospice Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator, by email gtillson@pbhha.org or by phone 603-536-2232. The groups are a service offered to the larger community by Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3. For more information call 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
