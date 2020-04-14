FRANKLIN — February is Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart and vascular health. Exercise and a good diet are keys to heart health, but there are other ways to keep tickers in top condition.
• Think happy thoughts. A September 2019 study in JAMA Network Open found a 35 percent lower risk for heart disease in those who tended to think positively about the future.
• Celebrate National Cherry Month. February is also National Cherry Month, and the sour spheres are packed with polyphenols and vitamin C, plus anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds. All those add up to decreased blood pressure, decreased inflammation and oxidative stress and improved cholesterol ratios. Triglyceride and HDL ratios are an indicator of heart disease risk.
• Get a flu shot. A 2018 study found the risk of heart attack was six times higher within a week of confirmed influenza infection.
• The big O. Studies found that women who had two orgasms a week were 30 percent less likely to develop heart disease, and men who had sex at least twice a week were 50 percent less likely to have a heart attack. Scientists think it’s due to dehydroepiandrosterone that gets released when the moment arrives.
• Have a cup of joe. A 10-year study found that drinking a cup of coffee may lower risk of early death by eight percent, and drinking six to seven cups lowers risk by 16 percent. Another study found links between coffee and lower risk of heart failure, stroke and coronary artery disease, with greater benefits with more cups consumed, up to six per day. Studies indicate the caffeine, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties found in morning brew are the helpful factors.
For more information, call 603-934-3454 or visit FranklinVNA.org.
