FRANKLIN — Farnum is increasing access to medication assisted treatment services by offering outpatient suboxone maintenance through their outpatient location.
“As addiction rates continue to grow, there is a critical need for medication assisted treatment,” said Kathleen Murphy, senior vice president of substance abuse services at Farnum. “We strive to strengthen the community by delivering much needed help to as many people as possible. With the addition of MAT services to our residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient services in our Franklin location, we will deliver a full continuum of care to the region.”
Call Farnum at 888-840-4243 to learn more about medication assisted treatment for addiction.
