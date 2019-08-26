PLYMOUTH — Resa Cirrincione, an employee of Pemi-Baker Community Health, recently completed training to become a certified music practitioner.
After nearly three years of studies and an internship at Concord Hospital, Cirrincione will be working through Pemi-Baker to provide therapeutic music for clients, caregivers, hospice patients, and their families.
Studies have found that therapeutic music for body, mind, and spirit can help to decrease pain, lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety, and stabilize the heart rate. It is intended to alleviate a physical, emotional, or mental problem and create a healing environment for the ill and dying.
Therapeutic music can influence the protective cells of the immune system, leading a patient into a state of deep relaxation, and increasing endorphin production, which may decrease the need for pain medication.
Other benefits include:
• Distracting and disassociating from the present situation;
• Refocusing attention;
• Altering the sense of time;
• Relieving anxiety of the critically ill;
• Reducing stress and stabilizing blood pressure of the chronically ill;
• Augmenting pain management;
• Relieving body and mental tension of the pre-surgery patient;
• Accelerating physical healing of post-surgery and injured patients;
• Easing the birth delivery process;
• Aiding mental focus in Alzheimer’s patients;
• Easing the dying during transition; and
• Supporting vital signs of acute patients.
Therapeutic musicians focus on music in-the-moment, rather than accomplishing a specific goal. The focus is to provide comfort to the patient’s whole being — emotional, spiritual, mental, and physiological — simply by having the patient be in the presence of the music. A therapeutic musician uses only live music.
To arrange for a therapeutic music session, call Lisa Fortson at 603-536-2232, ext. 216.
