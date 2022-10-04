As a life-long sufferer of seasonal allergies, I am happy to announce that the suffering for me now as an adult is minimal and I am grateful for the plants and mushrooms for offering up their medicine. Ragweed season is the worst for many people and it begins late august and doesn’t end until a hard frost. Some have allergies in the spring, some in the fall, some all season long, but either way, there is relief that doesn’t involve a chemical drug. Why find an alternative?
Antihistamine drugs, namely the non-sedating kind, are correlated with liver toxicity — otherwise known as hepatotoxic. Toxicity of the hepatocytes (cells) of the liver. Your liver is a very important organ and keeping it healthy ensures good brain health and proper detoxification of the blood. Here is link to an article from 2018 in Gastroenterology Report which discusses the issues regarding these drugs, academic.oup.com/gastro/article/6/3/228/2909369.
Listed below are a few alternatives used traditionally to reduce the histamine reaction and help to control symptoms:
Stinging Nettle leaf (Urtica dioica): this plant while high in minerals is also excellent at controlling histamine reactions in the body.
Ginko (Ginko biloba): not just for brain function, this plant has a high flavonoid content which makes it one of the best for allergy season.
Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis): while I use this plant for anxiety as well as for controlling herpies infections, it’s also an excellent candidate for controlling histamine.
Reishi Mushroom (Ganaderma tsugae): a medicinal mushroom that grows in NH on the Eastern Hemlock tree that can be processed and used for its immune modulating and lung strengthening.
I combine these plants with a few others in different formulations. In tea form for the tea lovers; something to sip on throughout the day, in extract form which can work more acutely, and in syrup form with a little raw local honey for that extra sweetness and allergy support.
Whatever your preference having more tools in the tool box that coincidently support the body in other ways, is a win win for you and your health.
